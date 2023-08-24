There will be public holidays in the national capital from September 8-10 with the closure of banks, financial institutions and commercial establishments in the New Delhi district, a Delhi government notification said on Wednesday.

All Delhi government and private offices, and educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed during these three days, said the notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government.

"As per Section 16 (3) (i) of The Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954 all the commercial and business establishments situated within the jurisdiction of New Delhi Police District (as per attached map) shall remain closed from 8th to 10th September, 2023," the notification said.

All commercial banks and financial institutions situated within the jurisdiction of New Delhi Police District, which come under the purview of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881 (26 of 1881) will observe public holidays from September 8-10, it said.

The notification was issued after the approval of Lt Governor V K Saxena, said Raj Niwas officials.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave his nod to the proposal of the Delhi Police for a public holiday and other restrictions in view of the G20 summit scheduled on September 9-10.

However, some market associations and traders in the city expressed concern over the "lack of clarity" on whether their shops will be allowed to open or not.

Earlier it was said that the markets around Lutyen's Delhi would be kept closed but now, there are talks regarding the closure of markets of Old Delhi and other markets, Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) president Subhash Khandelwal said.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said more than 100 market associations have approached the traders' body in this regard.

There is "confusion" among shopowners over the issue, he said, adding that the markets should not be closed.

If the markets are closed then where will the foreign guests go for shopping or savouring local cuisines, he said.

According to the CTI, the traders want the guests to visit the city's famous markets in Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Khan Market, Kamla Nagar, Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, and Sarojini Nagar.