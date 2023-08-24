Public holiday in Delhi from September 8-10 in view of G20 Summit: Govt notification1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 11:30 PM IST
All Delhi government and private offices, and educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed during these three days, said the notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government
There will be public holidays in the national capital from September 8-10 with the closure of banks, financial institutions and commercial establishments in the New Delhi district, a Delhi government notification said on Wednesday.
