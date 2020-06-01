Public interest plea in Delhi high court seeks basic facilities for migrants

NEW DELHI: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the state government to provide basic facilities to the migrant labourers in the city. The plea also seeks direction to the Delhi government to follow the guidelines issued by the Centre including social distancing, health and hygiene to contain the spread of coronavirus. The petition is likely to come up for hearing Tuesday.

NEW DELHI: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the state government to provide basic facilities to the migrant labourers in the city. The plea also seeks direction to the Delhi government to follow the guidelines issued by the Centre including social distancing, health and hygiene to contain the spread of coronavirus. The petition is likely to come up for hearing Tuesday.

The plea filed by one Manish Singh alleges that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has failed to set up a mechanism because of which rules of social distancing have come to a naught.

The plea filed by one Manish Singh alleges that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has failed to set up a mechanism because of which rules of social distancing have come to a naught.

The plea alleges that the authorities are herding the migrant labourers, who wish to go to their native place, and dropping them at various locations/schools/community centres as per their whims and fancies without providing them basic facilities for survival in the current heat wave situation.

The petitioner has suggested setting up a system of interactive voice response system (IVRS) or a dedicated phone number for receiving a missed call by these labourers. The petitioner suggests that upon receiving the call, a unique registration number would be generated for the worker. The worker would then be contacted and provided details of the centre to be visited by him where he could be enrolled and screened too.

The petitioner states that this would reduce the footfall at a particular centre and would ease their inconvenience.