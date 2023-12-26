Public market exits by PE/VC firms see sharp uptick in 2023
Nearly half of the exits for PE/VC firms in 2023 came from open-market block deals, indicating a robust appetite from public market investors.
Mumbai: Nearly half the exits for private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) firms came from open-market block deals in 2023, a year that was defined by robust appetite displayed by public market investors for large-ticket block deals. PE/VC firms also bumped up their investments in listed companies compared with preceding years, according to data provided by consulting firm EY.