'Public procurement to be brought online'
- Goyal reviewed GeM’s initiatives for tight monitoring and anomaly detection in procurement
BENGALURU :All public procurement must be brought online to promote economies of scale and social inclusiveness, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said, reviewing the progress of the government e-maketplace (GeM).
He also suggested introducing end-to-end online fulfillment and payment for all transactions by buyers on GeM and to improve monitoring of delivery against timelines.
GeM is a one-stop portal for online procurement of goods and services commonly used by government departments, organizations and public sector undertakings. “It was noted that more than 95% of all the physical order deliveries since April this year happened on time, in cases where online fulfillment and payment was done through GeM," the department of commerce said on Sunday.
Goyal reviewed various functionalities of GeM, as well as timeliness in procurement and delivery.
He asked GeM to improve monitoring of delivery against timelines and called for strong legal and punitive actions against fraudulent activities on the portal.
The minister also reviewed GeM’s initiatives for tight monitoring and anomaly detection in procurement, including use of AI-ML to detect and report collusion and fraud.
In addition to detecting anomalies, GeM also plans to use AI-ML to make proactive feature simplifications and product suggestions to buyers to ensure informed decision-making and savings in public spendings, according to the department of commerce.
Significant technical upgrades have been planned by GeM to enable cutting- edge use-cases and improve user- experience on the platform.
