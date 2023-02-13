Imagine you have ₹1.5 lakh to invest in a PPF account. If you invest it on April 20th, you will not get the 7.1% interest (current interest on PPF account) for the whole year because you missed the April 5th deadline. You'll only get the interest for 11 months. That means you'll earn ₹9,762.50 for FY2023-24. Had you invested before April 5th, you would have earned ₹10,650 in interest. If you wait until March 1st, 2024, to invest, you'll only get the interest for one month, i.e. ₹887.50.

