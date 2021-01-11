Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke on India's vaccination plan ahead of the mega Covid-19 vaccination drive, which is set to start on 16 January, 2021.

"I'm satisfied that we worked together by standing united in COVID crisis, quick decisions were taken with full sensitivity. As a result, COVID has not spread in India on the scale, on which it spread anywhere else in the world," the prime minister said.

"Growing confidence among people in our COVID-19 fight has had positive impact on economic activities," Modi highlighted.

PM Modi was speaking after having an interaction with chief ministers of all states to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out in the country.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech:

-Public representatives not part of 3-crore corona-warriors, frontline workers to be vaccinated first, said PM Modi.

-"Around 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination. In the 2nd phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated," the Prime Minister said.

-From 16th January we are starting the world's largest vaccination program. Two 'Made in India' vaccines have been given emergency use approval, Modi said.

-He also said that coordination between Centre, states in fighting COVID-19 great example of federalism, he said.

-Besides two already approved made-in-India vaccines, four more in pipeline to be rolled out in country, he aDded.

-Two approved COVID-19 vaccines in India more cost-effective than foreign vaccines and have been developed as per our needs

-"Only about 2.5 cr people vaccinated globally so far; We've to achieve vaccination of 30 crore citizens in next few months," Modi added.

-Centre, not states, will bear expenses for first-phase vaccination of 3 crore corona-warriors, frontline workers.

-"If you look at the number of health & frontline workers across all states, it stands at around 3 crores. It has been decided that state governments will not have to bear the expenses of vaccination of these 3 crore people in the first phase. Govt of India will bear these expenses," PM Modi said.

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with chief ministers of all states to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out in the country, kicking off on January 16.

-This is Modi's first interaction with chief ministers following the recent approval of two coronavirus vaccines for restricted emergency use by India's drug regulator and the announcement of January 16 as the date for the rollout.

-The prime minister has often spoken with state chief ministers following the pandemic's outbreak in the country.

-India's drugs regulator has approved Oxford vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

-On Saturday last week, Modi had reviewed the status of COVID-19 and vaccine preparedness across states and union territories at a high-level meeting where.

-Modi has called it the world's largest inoculation programme and the first priority will be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.

