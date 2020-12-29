OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Public's view sought for proposal to make dual front airbags mandatory from 1 April, 2021
Public's view sought for proposal to make dual front airbags mandatory from 1 April, 2021

1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 03:16 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

The proposed timelines for implementation are 1 April, 2021 for new models and 1 June, 2021 for existing models

Government on Tuesday said it has proposed to make dual front airbags mandatory for new models from 1 April, 2021 and for existing models from 1 June, 2021. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has put out a draft notification with respect to the dual front air bags for public consultation.

"In a significant measure to boost passenger safety, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways proposes to make it mandatory that an airbag be provided for the passenger seated on the front seat of a vehicle, next to the driver. The proposed timelines for implementation are 01st April, 2021 for new models and 01st June, 2021 for existing models," the ministry said.

A draft notification no. GSR 797 (E) dated 28th December, 2020 to this effect has been published on the Ministry's website.

Comments/ suggestions are solicited from all stakeholders at the following email address: comments-morth@gov.in within 30 days from the date of notification.

