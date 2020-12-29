Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Public's view sought for proposal to make dual front airbags mandatory from 1 April, 2021
Representational image

Public's view sought for proposal to make dual front airbags mandatory from 1 April, 2021

1 min read . 03:16 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

The proposed timelines for implementation are 1 April, 2021 for new models and 1 June, 2021 for existing models

Government on Tuesday said it has proposed to make dual front airbags mandatory for new models from 1 April, 2021 and for existing models from 1 June, 2021. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has put out a draft notification with respect to the dual front air bags for public consultation.

Government on Tuesday said it has proposed to make dual front airbags mandatory for new models from 1 April, 2021 and for existing models from 1 June, 2021. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has put out a draft notification with respect to the dual front air bags for public consultation.

"In a significant measure to boost passenger safety, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways proposes to make it mandatory that an airbag be provided for the passenger seated on the front seat of a vehicle, next to the driver. The proposed timelines for implementation are 01st April, 2021 for new models and 01st June, 2021 for existing models," the ministry said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

All Covid positive international passengers to undergo genome sequencing: Govt

1 min read . 04:06 PM IST

Free WiFi hotspots to be set up at Singhu for protesting farmers: Raghav Chadha

1 min read . 03:53 PM IST

Thailand imposes new restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak

3 min read . 03:49 PM IST

Air India pilots ask management for details of new Covid strain found in UK

2 min read . 03:47 PM IST

"In a significant measure to boost passenger safety, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways proposes to make it mandatory that an airbag be provided for the passenger seated on the front seat of a vehicle, next to the driver. The proposed timelines for implementation are 01st April, 2021 for new models and 01st June, 2021 for existing models," the ministry said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

All Covid positive international passengers to undergo genome sequencing: Govt

1 min read . 04:06 PM IST

Free WiFi hotspots to be set up at Singhu for protesting farmers: Raghav Chadha

1 min read . 03:53 PM IST

Thailand imposes new restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak

3 min read . 03:49 PM IST

Air India pilots ask management for details of new Covid strain found in UK

2 min read . 03:47 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

A draft notification no. GSR 797 (E) dated 28th December, 2020 to this effect has been published on the Ministry's website.

Comments/ suggestions are solicited from all stakeholders at the following email address: comments-morth@gov.in within 30 days from the date of notification.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.