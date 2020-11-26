Public sector banks lead credit growth in September

Mumbai: Public sector banks (PSBs) led the banking system credit growth during the first six months of the fiscal year, mostly aided by loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), according to data released by the Reserve bank of India (RBI).

As of September 2020, the total bank credit growth fell to 5.8% from 6.4% as on March. The overall growth in credit was driven by public sector banks which saw a growth of 5.7% from 4.2% as on March, whereas regional rural banks grew by 8.3% compared to 6.1% during the same period. However private sector banks, small finance banks and foreign banks saw a significant moderation in credit growth.

While credit growth in private sector banks dropped to 6.9% in September 2020 from 9.3% during the first six months of the fiscal year, foreign banks saw a de-growth in credit to -7.1% from 7.2% during the same period. Small finance banks also saw the sharpest drop in credit growth to 18.8% from 57.6% during the first half as these banks stopped lending to the vulnerable microfinance sector which was affected by the pandemic.

The bank credit growth has been mainly supported by disbursements in the government’s Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee scheme (ECLGS) from June 2020 to September 2020. During this period, public sector banks, private sector banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) sanctioned ₹1,86,469 crores and disbursed ₹1,32,246 crores under the ECLGS. Among PSBs, State Bank of India (SBI) has recorded the maximum cumulative disbursements of ₹20,223 crores as of September 2020.

Within the overall credit growth, retail segment registered a growth of 9.2% in September 2020 on year-on-year basis and accounted for 28.2% share of the total credit during the period as compared to 27.3% during the period one year ago. As of September 2020, services segment outstanding credit grew by 9.1% followed by agriculture and allied segment (growth of 5.9%). Industrial segment registered a nil growth during the same period.

