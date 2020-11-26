Public sector banks lead credit growth in September

While credit growth in private sector banks dropped to 6.9% in September 2020 from 9.3% during the first six months of the fiscal year, foreign banks saw a de-growth in credit to -7.1% from 7.2% during the same period. Small finance banks also saw the sharpest drop in credit growth to 18.8% from 57.6% during the first half as these banks stopped lending to the vulnerable microfinance sector which was affected by the pandemic.