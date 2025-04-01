PSBs to launch new schemes to support startups, gig workers under new reform set for FY26 launch

“The PSBs have been on a continuous improvement journey under the EASE framework. While a lot of progress has happened in prudent lending practices, risk management primarily from a credit risk perspective, but more needs to be done in the domains of governance within the a focus on risk culture, compliance culture and audit culture. On technology , more needs to be done from a third-party risk management standpoint especially at a framework level given that a lot of focus today is on vendor audits without the much-needed holistic view. We do believe that the PSBs have made good progress on data driven banking, but hyper personalisation of experience is a journey that they still have achieved only in pockets.,” said Vivek Iyer, Partner and Financial Services Risk Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.