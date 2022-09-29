Public sector banks to launch campaign to fill up vacancies for SCs

Bankers should ensure that every eligible candidate under the Credit Enhancement Guarantee Scheme for Scheduled Castes or other such schemes gets the benefit thereof
New Delhi: Public sector banks will begin a special campaign from 2 October to fill up of the backlog vacancies of scheduled castes, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairman Vijay Sampla said on Thursday.
A day after conducting a review meeting which was jointly chaired by NCSC chairman and union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the performance of public sector banks (PSBs) on credit and other welfare schemes for scheduled castes (SCs), Sampla said, “The banks will conduct the drive from 2 October to 31 December for filling up the backlog vacancies. Also, banks have been directed to clear and complete the pending grievances of SCs during this drive, till 31 October."
“The banks’ branches will complete the targets assigned to them, especially the obligations towards the members of the SC community, as per the Stand Up India Programme of the union government. Similarly, with regard to other union government schemes like NRLM, NULM, Mudra, Swabhiman and Awas Yojana, banks should set a target to achieve the percentage earmarked for SC beneficiaries", Sampla added.
Banks will send a report on reservation policy, with regard to recruitments and coverage of SC beneficiaries across schemes, and submit the progress the NCSC twice every year. Also, banks have been asked to make physical presentations before the NCSC during 14-30 April every year, and send a report in the second fortnight of October of each year.
The banks were also directed to give minimum wages to all outsourced employees and submit the report regarding this to DFS and NCSC. The banks will review the data of all loans that were approved but not disbursed, and analyse the gap.
It was found that there are a lot of cases in SC-VCF (Scheduled Caste-Venture Capital Fund) where accounts have become NPAs. Banks were directed to examine the backward forward linkages at the time of sanctioning of loan. Banks may take services of advisors/ consultants to help SC entrepreneurs for project appraisal before sanctioning of loan and to ensure the proper implementation of projects, Sampla said.
Bankers should ensure that every eligible candidate under the Credit Enhancement Guarantee Scheme for Scheduled Castes or other such schemes gets the benefit thereof, he added.
