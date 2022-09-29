Public sector banks to launch campaign to fill up vacancies for SCs

It was found that there are a lot of cases in SC-VCF (Scheduled Caste-Venture Capital Fund) where accounts have become NPAs. Banks were directed to examine the backward forward linkages at the time of sanctioning of loan. Banks may take services of advisors/ consultants to help SC entrepreneurs for project appraisal before sanctioning of loan and to ensure the proper implementation of projects, Sampla said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}