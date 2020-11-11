Public should not be put at unease when tax is collected: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that tax collection should not cause inconvenience to the common man but when public funds reach citizens, it should touch their lives.

Modi’s comments at the virtual inauguration of the office-cum-residential complex of the Cuttack bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal reiterates his government’s intend to transform the mindset of the tax administration and to raise the level of transparency.

The Prime Minister said that the long period of colonialism had made the relationship between the tax payer and the tax collector that of the exploited and exploiters.

“Governance should not cause inconvenience when collecting tax from the common people but when that money reaches the citizens, people should feel its benefits in their lives," Modi said.

Tax payers feel the benefit of transparency when he gets refunds within a few weeks rather than waiting for months. “When he enjoys faceless appeal, then he feels tax transparency. When he sees that income tax is continuously decreasing, then he feels more tax transparency," said Modi.

Modi said that the country was moving from ‘tax terrorism to tax transparency’ on account of the reforms using technology. When wealth creators face fewer difficulties and get protection, their trust grows in the country's systems, he said.

The government on the other hand trusts tax payers and as a result, 99.75% of the tax returns filed today are accepted without any objection, Modi said, calling it a major change in the country's tax system.

Along with the reduction of tax and simplicity in the process, the biggest reforms that have been done are related to the dignity of honest taxpayers and to protect them from trouble, Modi said. Modi said ITAT is upgrading its benches across the country for virtual hearing and that more use of technology in judiciary is offering convenience to people.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.