Public-private partnership model crucial for deployment of EVs: Icra

The government has been urging vehicle manufacturers to increase their investments in development and manufacturing of electric vehicles to reduce pollution and import of crude oil. Through the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicle scheme, it wants to push adoption of electric vehicles in the public transport space by deploying ₹7,090 electric buses with an outlay of ₹3,545 crore and 35,000 four-wheelers with ₹525 crore.