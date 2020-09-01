BENGALURU: After five months of no business amid the pandemic-induced lockdowns, pubs and bars across Karnataka will resume services effective today.

The permission to reopen comes as a relief for both the operators of these establishments and the cash-starved state government that is battling covid-19, floods and a decline in its revenue collection.

As per the order from the state excise department, bars, pubs and other liquor serving establishments can resume service with 50% seating and other mandatory safety norms that include regular sanitising of these spaces, screening customers and staff, wearing masks, and maintaining social distancing norms.

The easing of restrictions comes a time when Karnataka has seen a sharp spike in covid-19 cases, with 3.42 lakh confirmed cases so far of which 87,235 are active. Over 5,700 people have lost their lives to the disease, according to government data.

Karnataka will also allow phased opening up of metro services in Bengaluru from 7 September.

The state government on Monday said it would relax restrictions on educational institutions, sports and social gatherings among other activities in a phase-wise manner starting from the first week of September.

Excise is one of the biggest and steady revenue generators for Karnataka and the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government had pushed the Centre hard to relax restrictions on liquor sales. Shrinking funds from the central government added to the woes.

The state government has set a revenue target of ₹22,700 crore for the current fiscal. Yediyurappa had also announced a duty hike of 17-25% (consolidated increase) on liquor sales to shore up revenues.

Karnataka, which had done well to contain the rise in covid-19 cases during lockdown, was one of the first states to permit liquor sales from 2 May.

This was followed by an order to allow bars, microbreweries, pubs and others to clear out their stocks at maximum retail price but minus in-house service.

Though some operators used the opportunity to resume kitchen and beverage sales, several others located in malls and other places kept shutters down. Many microbreweries, pubs and others had also refused to reopen as the MRP model would set them further back in terms of estimated revenues.

The provision for take-away services from microbreweries and other establishments have also been stopped, the government said in its order.

