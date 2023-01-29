Puducherry Administration has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure(CrPC) in areas around the hotels and accommodation centres where delegates for the upcoming G20 event will stay. A G20 summit will be held in the Union Territory on January 30 and 31.

As per the district administration, the prohibitory order will stay in effect from midnight of January 29 till February 1. A notice from the administration states that if more than four people congregate together or are suspected persons in areas between Laspettai Airport via Hotel Accord to Chinna Veerabattinam they will be arrested.

The order will be applicable near (1) Hotel The Residency Twoers, Anna Salai (2) Hotel Radisson, Chinna Veerampattinam (3) Hotel Accord, Rajiv Gandhi Square (4) Suganya Convention Centre, 100 Feet Road (5) Puducherry Airport, Lawspet and (6) en-route to meeting places.

"This order does not restrict any usual public movement/lawful gatherings," a statement from the District Magistrate read

"Any gathering in the form of demonstration, protests or agitations at the above locations shall be considered as unlawful assembly and legal action under section 183 of tor Indian Penal Code 1860 and other relevant provisions of law shall be initiated against the violators" the statement further read

However, the order will not impact the movement of tourists in the UT and a case has also been registered against a person claiming on social media that there would be a ban on the movement of tourists.

The G20 conference will be held in a private convention centre and would discuss on science and technology and sustainable development. Around 75 delegates from different countries are expected to participate. The delegates will also visit the Auroville International township on January 31 in the neighbouring Tamilnadu limits.

India holds the presidency of G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. As part of its presidency, the country will host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different workstreams. The final New Delhi Summit will see 43 Heads of Delegations participating in September next year.

The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

(With inputs from Agencies)