Puducherry Administration imposes Sec 144 on Jan 30, 31 amid G20 summit2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 06:08 AM IST
The order by the Puducherry administration will be effective from January 29 at midnight to February 2 at midnight and will be applicable only around the hotels and accommodation centres where delegates for the upcoming G20 event will stay
Puducherry Administration has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure(CrPC) in areas around the hotels and accommodation centres where delegates for the upcoming G20 event will stay. A G20 summit will be held in the Union Territory on January 30 and 31.
