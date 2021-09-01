The Puducherry government on Wednesday announced minimum wages for its employees, and also hiked martyrs' pensions. Now the government employees will be paid a minimum wage of ₹10,000 per month, according to news agency ANI.

“Puducherry government employees will be paid a minimum wage of ₹10,000 per month," Chief Minister N Rangaswamy was quoted as saying in the Legislative Assembly by the news agency.

The chief minister also said that he will always ask for the statehood of Puducherry. “It is our right to seek that status and we are taking action," he said.

Puducherry is currently a Union Territory with Legislative Assembly.

The chief minister also said that martyrs' pension will be increased from ₹9,000 to ₹10,000.

Stringent action will be taken against drug peddlers: Puducherry CM

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister N Rangasamy said the government would take stringent action against drug peddlers. "Strong action would be taken against those selling tobacco products. No leniency would be shown against the offenders," the chief minister said.

Some members also expressed concern over availability of ganja (cannabis) near educational institutions. The members also wanted police to be strict against those selling tobacco products.

The legislators pointed out that several crimes in the union territory were due to addiction to ganja on the part of the offenders and sought strong action and invoking provisions of the Goondas Act to deal with offenders.

