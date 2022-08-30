The Puducherry CM had on Monday announced in the territorial assembly that those who are 100-years-old and above, would be extended monthly assistance of ₹7,000.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Puducherry chief minister N. Rangaswamy on Tuesday announced a host of financial grants for the residents of the union territory. He made the announcements in the State Legislative Assembly. The financial grants include Medical insurance schemes will be provided to those above poverty line (yellow family card), surging the death grant in the UT to ₹1 lakh from ₹50,000.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Puducherry chief minister N. Rangaswamy on Tuesday announced a host of financial grants for the residents of the union territory. He made the announcements in the State Legislative Assembly. The financial grants include Medical insurance schemes will be provided to those above poverty line (yellow family card), surging the death grant in the UT to ₹1 lakh from ₹50,000.
The Puducherry CM had on Monday announced in the territorial assembly that those who are 100-years-old and above, would be extended monthly assistance of ₹7,000.
The Puducherry CM had on Monday announced in the territorial assembly that those who are 100-years-old and above, would be extended monthly assistance of ₹7,000.
"There are only seven persons who have turned 100 and they would get the assistance through the Department of Women and Child Development which is now tasked with the implementation of old age pension to the aged persons," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"There are only seven persons who have turned 100 and they would get the assistance through the Department of Women and Child Development which is now tasked with the implementation of old age pension to the aged persons," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
These announcements comes a day after a report stated that Puducherry joined the list of states and UTs like West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, and Lakshadweep that logged zero suicides of farmers and cultivators as well as agriculture labourers.
These announcements comes a day after a report stated that Puducherry joined the list of states and UTs like West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, and Lakshadweep that logged zero suicides of farmers and cultivators as well as agriculture labourers.
List of announcements made by Puducherry CM
-Medical insurance schemes will be provided to those above poverty line (yellow family card)
List of announcements made by Puducherry CM
-Medical insurance schemes will be provided to those above poverty line (yellow family card)
-A Government Officer will be appointed in each Assembly Constituency
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-A Government Officer will be appointed in each Assembly Constituency
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Children with genetic defects will be given ₹1000 per month
-Children with genetic defects will be given ₹1000 per month
-Marriage allowance for construction workers will be increased from ₹7,000 to ₹15,000 through the Building Welfare Board
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Marriage allowance for construction workers will be increased from ₹7,000 to ₹15,000 through the Building Welfare Board
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Death grant will be given from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh
-Death grant will be given from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh
-Assistance granted to senior citizen hiked from ₹3,500 to ₹4,000 a month to the senior citizens in the age group of 95 years and 100 years.
-Assistance granted to senior citizen hiked from ₹3,500 to ₹4,000 a month to the senior citizens in the age group of 95 years and 100 years.
Meanwhile, a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India for the year ended March 2020 tabled on the floor of the House on Monday by Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy stated that the Electricity Department of the Union Territory has not maintained good balance of interest between power utilities and consumers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India for the year ended March 2020 tabled on the floor of the House on Monday by Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy stated that the Electricity Department of the Union Territory has not maintained good balance of interest between power utilities and consumers.