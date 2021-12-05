The Territorial government of Puducherry has announced that the COVID19 vaccination is compulsory in the Union Territory with immediate effect, according to an official order and reported by news agency ANI.

Earlier the government has intensified steps to cover all eligible people in the vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said the government would leave no stone unturned to achieve the goal of cent percent coverage in vaccination. She visited a special camp in neighbouring Reddiarpalayam and went door to door to persuade the residents to get themselves vaccinated, a press release said here.

The government of Puducherry makes COVID19 vaccination compulsory in the Union Territory with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/i87ZhAZFbN — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021

The release said the special camp would be held till Sunday. The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the role of voluntary organisations in holding the campaign against the virus. Secretary to Health Udhayakumar, Director of Health G Sriramulu and other officials of the Department of Health explained to her the implementation of the vaccination programme.

Puducherry clocked 28 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, raising the overall tally of infections to 1,29,056. The new cases identified at the end of examination of 2,514 samples were spread over Puducherry 15, Karaikal 7 and Mahe 6. Yanam an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh did not report any fresh case of infection. One more person succumbed to the viral infection raising the overall toll to 1,875.

