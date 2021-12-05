Puducherry announces that Covid-19 vaccination compulsory in the Union Territory

Puducherry clocked 28 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, raising the overall tally of infections to 1,29,056. The new cases identified at the end of examination of 2,514 samples were spread over Puducherry 15, Karaikal 7 and Mahe 6. Yanam an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh did not report any fresh case of infection. One more person succumbed to the viral infection raising the overall toll to 1,875.