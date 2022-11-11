Puducherry announces two-day holiday in education institutions amid heavy rains

Chief Minister N Rangasamy declared a two-day holiday for all educational institutions in Puducherry and the Karaikal region owing to heavy rainfall on Friday. The heavy rainfall has triggered waterlogging in the Union Territory(UT).
As per the Meteorological Department,the depression that formed in the Bay of Bengal is likely to move toward the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as an intense depression by Saturday. Due to these developments, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to witness heavy rains in the next three days.
The Meteorological Department stated that "Puducherry and surrounding areas have been receiving widespread heavy rains due to the low-pressure area since last night," adding that areas like Bussi Road, Laspettai East Coast Road, and Karuvadikuppam are flooded, forcing motorists to suffer
Schools and colleges across many districts of Tamil Nadu have also been ordered to be closed owing to the incessant rainfall. The holiday has been declared in Tiruvallur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Kancheepuram, Dindigul districts of Tamil Nadu.
Tiruvallur district collector informing about the update on Thursday tweeted "Based on the rain forecast for tomorrow, a holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Tiruvallur district for tomorrow,"
In a tweet on Thursday, Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) wrote “The Low Pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri-Lanka coast with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto mid tropospheric levels persists. It is likely to become more marked during next 24 hours"
In another tweet on Friday, IMD informed "i) Well Marked Low Pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining areas of northeast Sri-Lanka off Tamil Nadu coast ii) Enhanced rainfall activity over south peninsular India during 11th-13th November."
"Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 11th-13th and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe on 11th-14th November," IMD said in another tweet
IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas during the same period.
