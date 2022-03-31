The union territory of Puducherry has become Covid-free, news agency PTI reported. “With nil active cases, Puducherry becomes 'COVID-free', says a senior Health official.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, Director of Health G Sriramulu said. He told PTI that with no new case of infection and with the recovery of the solitary patient, in-home quarantine, during the last 24 hours, there was no Covid cases and nil active case. "We can say that Puducherry is Covid-free," he added.

Meanwhile, with 1,225 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India's infection tally rose to 4,30,24,440, while the active cases dipped to 14,307, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,129 with 28 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

