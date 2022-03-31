Puducherry becomes 'COVID-free', says senior health official

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, Director of Health G Sriramulu said. He told PTI that with no new case of infection and with the recovery of the solitary patient, in-home quarantine, during the last 24 hours, there was no Covid cases and nil active case. "We can say that Puducherry is Covid-free," he added.