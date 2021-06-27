Puducherry cabinet: Nearly two months after N Rangasamy sworn in as Chief Minister, five ministers were inducted into the NDA cabinet on Sunday.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to the five ministers at the Raj Nivas. Among the ministers sworn in today were A Namassivayam, K Lakshminarayanan, C Djeacoumar, Chandira Priyanga and AK Sai J Saravana Kumar.

Chief Minister Rangasamy was present on the occasion. Lakshminarayanan, Djeacoumar and Priyanga are from AINRC, the largest party in the Union Territory in terms of seats in the House.

The AINRC has won 10 MLAs in 30-member House, while its ally BJP has 6. Today, two BJP members — Namassivayam and Saravana Kumar — were inducted in the Cabinet.

This is the first time the BJP is part of a government in the Union Territory. Also, for the first time in four decades, Puducherry has got its first woman minister with the induction of AINRC's Chandira Priyanga.

According to PTI, late Congress leaders Renuka Appadurai was the last woman minister from the Union territory during 1980-83 and handled the Education portfolio in the MDR Ramachandran (DMK)-led coalition ministry.

Puducherry was among the states that went to polls in March-April and results were announced on May 2. Soon after the results were announced and the NDA emerged victorious, AINRC chief Rangasamy was sworn-in as chief minister on May 6. BJP's 'Embalam' R Selvam was elected unopposed as Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly on June 16.

The AINRC and BJP constituting the NDA together have a strength of 16 MLAs and enjoy the support of three nominated legislators belonging to the saffron party. The House has a total strength of 33, including the three nominated members.





