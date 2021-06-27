Though the NRC-led NDA had swept the 6 April assembly polls in the UT, cabinet formation was delayed as the saffron party initially insisted on a deputy CM post, but later settled for the post of the assembly Speaker.
Soon after, leading his alliance to a win, NRC founder Rangasamy was sworn in as the chief minister on 7 May while BJP's 'Embalam' R Selvam was elected unopposed as Speaker of the Puducherry assembly on 16 June.
The total strength of the ministry would now be six, including the CM. In the hustings, AINRC emerged victorious from 10 segments out of 16 seats it contested and is heading the NDA.
The BJP annexed six seats out of nine seats it aspired to garner. The NDA enjoys the support of three nominated members belonging to the BJP. The house has a total of 33 MLAs, including the three nominated ones.
