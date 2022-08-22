Puducherry CM presents 10,696.61 cr tax-free budget: Key announcements here

Revenue

The Chief Minister said that the size of the budget for the fiscal 2022-23 was ₹10,696.61 crore, adding that the Union Territory`s own revenue receipts were estimated at ₹6,557.23 crore while the Central assistance would be ₹1,729.77 crore with an additional ₹20 crore from the Central Road Fund and an allocation of ₹500 crore under Centrally sponsored schemes (CSS).