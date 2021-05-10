Puducherry CM N Rangasamy tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan informed on Monday.

Rangasamy underwent an examination at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital in Puducherry and tested positive for the virus. Later he left for Chennai to get the treatment.

Rangasamy assumed office as the chief minister on Friday, May 7.

LG Soundararajan inquired about his health wished him a speedy recovery. Besides, the Governor has also undergone a Covid-19 test on Monday despite having no symptoms and having been vaccinated against Covid-19.

As per the Puducherry's health bulletin, the Union Territory logged 1,266 new coronavirus cases, pushing up the overall tally to 72,975 on Monday.

Puducherry and its outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam recorded 23 deaths during the last 24 hours ending 10 am Monday taking the toll to 988.

The Puducherry region alone recorded 1,080 of the 1,266 fresh cases while Karaikal clocked 92 new infections.

Yanam and Mahe regions had 79 and 15 new cases respectively. So far, 1,108 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The fatality and recovery rates stand at 1.35 per cent and 79.23 per cent respectively.

As many as 32,979 healthcare workers and 19,488 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far.

The department also vaccinated 1,62,852 people coming under the category of either senior citizens (those above 60 years) or those above 45 years with comorbidities.

As of May 10, there are 14,169 active cases (2,078 in hospitals and the remaining 12091 in-home isolation). As many as 57,818 patients had recovered and were discharged so far.

With the union territory registering an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, the administration has announced a two-week-long lockdown from Monday (May 10) till May 24. Only essential services would be permitted.

