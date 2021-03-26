OPEN APP
Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, all government and private colleges in Puducherry have been directed to hold classes only by online mode from Friday.

The classes would be held six days a week (Monday to Saturday) in the Union Territory.

According to the official release, Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday had approved the proposal for the conduct of classes by online mode from 26 March.

However, the practical classes for final semester students shall alone be conducted through offline mode with strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure.

Meanwhile, the union territory of Puducherry logged 95 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday taking the overall tally to 40,740.

No fresh fatality was reported and the number of fatalities remained at 679, Director of Health and Family S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

The 95 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,039 people in the Union Territory, he added.

While the Puducherry region accounted for 67 fresh cases, Karaikal reported 24, Yanam logged three and Mahe added one.

He said nine patients were discharged from healthcare facilities in the Puducherry region during the last 24 hours ending 10 am Thursday.

The number of active cases in the union territory stood at 672 while 39,389 patients had recovered and were discharged so far, the Health Department Director said, adding the overall count rose to 40,740.

