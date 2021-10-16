Puducherry Covid restrictions including night curfew extended till 31 Oct

The new Covid-19 cases were identified at the end of the examination of 3,256 samples, Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said, adding they were spread over Puducherry (33), Karaikal (2) and Mahe (two). Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh did not report any fresh cases, he said.

