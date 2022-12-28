Puducherry: Day-long bandh today as AIADMK demands statehood for union territory

Puducherry on Wednesday remained closed, shops remained shut as the AIADMK party called for a day-long bandh, urging the Centre to grant statehood for the union territory.
Puducherry on Wednesday remained closed, shops remained shut as the AIADMK party called for a day-long bandh, urging the Centre to grant statehood for the union territory.
The AIADMK, which is a party of the ruling AINRC-BJP alliance in Puducherry, had called a day-long bandh to put pressure on the Centre to accord statehood for Puducherry.
The AIADMK, which is a party of the ruling AINRC-BJP alliance in Puducherry, had called a day-long bandh to put pressure on the Centre to accord statehood for Puducherry.
Secretary of the Puducherry unit of AIADMK (East) A. Anbalagan gave the call for the shutdown on Wednesday. Later, he was taken into custody along with his supporters at his office today. Additionally, 300 other people were also taken into custody.
Secretary of the Puducherry unit of AIADMK (East) A. Anbalagan gave the call for the shutdown on Wednesday. Later, he was taken into custody along with his supporters at his office today. Additionally, 300 other people were also taken into custody.
Anbalagan had earlier said that statehood was "absolutely necessary" for Puducherry. Earlier he had said that in Puducherry as a union territory, the elected government "was powerless and for each and every proposal relating to the development of Puducherry, the elected government was at the mercy of the Centre".
Anbalagan had earlier said that statehood was "absolutely necessary" for Puducherry. Earlier he had said that in Puducherry as a union territory, the elected government "was powerless and for each and every proposal relating to the development of Puducherry, the elected government was at the mercy of the Centre".
On Wednesday, privately-owned inter-state and intra-state buses went off the roads while state transport buses operated as usual.
On Wednesday, privately-owned inter-state and intra-state buses went off the roads while state transport buses operated as usual.
Similar scenes were seen at the airport. The Rajiv Gandhi bus terminal remained forlorn with private operators not functioning.
Similar scenes were seen at the airport. The Rajiv Gandhi bus terminal remained forlorn with private operators not functioning.
Auto-rickshaws and tempo travellers did not ply as well. Hotels and jewellery shops remained shut in and around Puducherry. Vegetable shops and fish vendors suspended their business in most of the areas.
Auto-rickshaws and tempo travellers did not ply as well. Hotels and jewellery shops remained shut in and around Puducherry. Vegetable shops and fish vendors suspended their business in most of the areas.
Police were deployed in strength at vantage points. Only two-wheelers could be seen on the main thoroughfares.
Police were deployed in strength at vantage points. Only two-wheelers could be seen on the main thoroughfares.
However, government offices functioned normally.
However, government offices functioned normally.
The Union Territory of Pondicherry comprising four enclaves namely, Pondicherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam was ruled by the French before independence. French Government transferred the four enclaves to the Indian Union under a de-facto-treaty on 1 November 1954. A treaty of Cessation was signed on May 28, 1956. It became a Union Territory to be administered by the President of India in 1962 under the 14th Amendment of the Indian Constitution.
The Union Territory of Pondicherry comprising four enclaves namely, Pondicherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam was ruled by the French before independence. French Government transferred the four enclaves to the Indian Union under a de-facto-treaty on 1 November 1954. A treaty of Cessation was signed on May 28, 1956. It became a Union Territory to be administered by the President of India in 1962 under the 14th Amendment of the Indian Constitution.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.