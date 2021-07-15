Reversing its earlier order, the Puducherry government has decided to postpone the reopening of educational institutions in the union territory.

"The government had earlier decided to reopen schools and colleges. But now, we have decided to postpone it due to the current Covid-19 situation. We will announce the opening of educational institutions and colleges later," said the education minister of the UT.

The administration had earlier said that schools for classes 9 to 12 and colleges in Puducherry will open from 16 July.

"Colleges will reopen on 16 July. Schools would also reopen partially and classes for 9th to 12th alone would resume that day," Chief Minister N Rangasamy said.

He said the government took the decision as the situation was improving in the UT.

Covid situation in UT

The government's decision to defer reopening comes in view of Puducherry clocking in 121 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 1.19 lakh. One more person succumbed to infection raising the toll to 1,772.

The test positivity rate now stands at 1.99% while the fatality rate is at 1.49% and the recovery rate is 97.40%.

On the vaccination front, 37,646 health care workers and 22,944 front line workers have been vaccinated so far.

The health department has inoculated 4.35 lakh people belonging to the category of senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities. In addition, 6.14 lakh people, including those who received the second vaccination against Covid-19, have been covered in the UT.

