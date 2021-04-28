The Covid-19 restrictions in Puducherry have been extended till 3 May. Keeping in mind, the counting date (2 May), gathering and congregation in any form is strictly prohibited.

Elections have been held in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The last of the eight-phase West Bengal polls is on Thursday. Counting for votes for all the assembly elections is on May 2.

"All categories of liquor shops shall remain closed up to 3 May 2021," T Sudhakar, Deputy Commissioner (Excise) said.'

Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Union Territory of Puducherry had imposed lockdown till April 26. There is also a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in the UT.

The Covid-19 situation in India has been worsening amid the second wave of coronavirus infections. For the past five days, the country has been reporting in excess of three lakh coronavirus infections on a daily basis.

