Puducherry extends Covid curbs till July 31; what's allowed, what's not

The Puducherry government on Thursday extended the Covid-19 lockdown till July 31 because of the Covid situation in the state.

Puducherry's lockdown was supposed to end on July 15 but the UT has decided to further extend it as the Covid crisis continues in the region.

As per the new guidelines, tourists spots will be allowed to operate but with only 50% capacity in the union territory.

In the previous order, the Puducherry government had allowed parks, gardens, beach roads to open till 9 pm. Moreover, it also allowed religious places and worship places to remain open to the public till 9 pm.

Bars and restaurants within the hotels, lodges, and guesthouses have also been allowed to remain open till 9 pm. Also, liquor shops can be open till 9 pm.

Besides, the Puducherry administration said that Covid vaccination will continue to remain mandatory for shop owners, workers, and industry owners.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam decided to postpone the reopening of the colleges and educational institutions that were earlier scheduled to be open on July 16.

The reopening of educational institutions and colleges would be soon announced, said the Education Minister.

Puducherry logged 103 new cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, pushing the overall tally to 1,19,405. The death toll rose to 1,773.

Puducherry has a total of 1,307 active cases, of which 257 patients were in hospitals and the remaining 1,050 were in home isolation.

A total of 122 patients were discharged after recovery today and the overall recoveries were at 1,16,325. The test positivity rate was 1.62% while fatality and recovery rates were at 1.48% and 97.42%, respectively.

As many as 14.07 lakh samples have been tested so far and of them, 12.01 lakh turned out to be negative.

In terms of the Covid vaccination drive, 37,653 healthcare workers and 22,945 frontline workers have been vaccinated, so far.

The health department has also inoculated 4.39 lakh people, including senior citizens and above 45 years with co-morbidities. The department has vaccinated 6.20 lakh people so far against Covid-19.

