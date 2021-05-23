Subscribe
Home >News >India >Puducherry extends lockdown till 31 May 31

Puducherry extends lockdown till 31 May 31

Tamilisai Soundararajan
1 min read . 04:27 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • All restrictions imposed from May 10 would continue and only essential services such as vegetables would be available till noon every day, an official release said

PUDUCHERRY : The Puducherry government today announced extension of the ongoing lockdown till May 31 as COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the union territory.

The two-week long lockdown clamped on May 10 is to come to an end on May 24 midnight.

"General blockade with relaxations will remain in force till May 24. Essential services allowed. Shops are open till 12 noon. Curfew with existing practical relaxations will continue till May 31. Curfew extension will be reviewed depending on situation," said Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

All restrictions imposed from May 10 would continue and only essential services such as vegetables would be available till noon every day, an official release said.

Milk and essential services would continue to be available and the government is keen that livelihood sources should not suffer any setback. With Puducherry registering unabated incidence of covid 19, extension of lock down to rein in the pandemic has become necessary, an official source said.

