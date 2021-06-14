The Puducherry government on Monday extended the Covid-induced lockdown in the union territory till midnight of 21 June and also relaxed a few curbs as new cases dip.

The Covid-19 curfew is already in place in the UT from 10 pm to 5 am daily.

According to the fresh order, the marriage-related gathering is permitted with guests not exceeding 25, funeral/last rites are allowed with not over 20 people.

Meanwhile, Puducherry continued to witness a decline in the number of fresh coronavirus cases with 309 new infections being reported on Monday as against 402 the previous day.

The 309 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 7,657 swabs during the last 24 hours ending 10 am Monday, Director of Health S Mohan Kumar said.

The overall tally of Covid-19 cases in the union territory stood at 1,12,837 while total recoveries were at 1,06,199 after 686 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours.

The new cases were spread over Puducherry (240), Karaikal (47), Mahe (14) and Yanam (8).

The number of fresh cases have stayed below 500 in the last three days.

The number of active cases stood at 4,947 with 802 in hospitals and the remaining 4,145 in home isolation, the Health department Director said.

Seven patients- four from Puducherry and three from Karaikal- succumbed to the virus, pushing the toll to 1,691.

Mohan Kumar said so far 11,73,519 samples were tested and it was found that 10,09,037 of them were negative.

He said the test positivity rate on Monday was 4.04% while fatality and recovery rates were 1.50% and 94.12%, respectively.

The Health Department has so far vaccinated 36,429 healthcare workers and 22,649 frontline workers.

He said that 2,12,820 people coming under the category of either senior citizens (60 years and above) or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated since 1 March.

