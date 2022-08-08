OPEN APP
Puducherry has announced holiday on account of Muharram . Due to which, all the government offices and state-run institutions will remain close on the Tuesday. The holiday was announced by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. 

As the holiday is not covered under the Negotiable Instruments Act, all the government employees are asked to come to work on Saturday to compensate for the restricted holiday, reported PTI.  On the occasion, CM N Rangasamy said that people should nurture love and affection for their fellow human beings and work to bring peace and progress in the society.

Many state governments have also rescheduled their government holiday on the account of Muharram from Monday to Tuesday. Kerala government took the step after receiving request from various Muslim organisations. Apart from state governments, banks will also remain shut in on Tuesday. In addition to weekend leaves, banks will also remain shut for additional twelve days in August

 

With inputs from PTI

