Puducherry: Govt offices, institutions to remain shut tomorrow. Details here
All government offices, and state-run institutions will remain close in Puducherry on Tuesday on account of Muharram
Puducherry has announced holiday on account of Muharram . Due to which, all the government offices and state-run institutions will remain close on the Tuesday. The holiday was announced by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.