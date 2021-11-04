The AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry has reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by ₹7 per litre, which came into immediate effect.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that with the Centre slashing the excise duty on petrol by ₹5 and on diesel by ₹10, the territorial government decided to reduce the VAT on the petroleum products by ₹7. The CM hoped that this would benefit the public, farmers, industrialists and transport sector.

The VAT on petrol in Puducherry was 23%, which led to petrol being sold at ₹107.79. The VAT has been reduced to 14.55% and the price of petrol per litre here would be now be 94.94.

An official release said that the price of petrol in Karaikal will reduce to 94.69 per litre from ₹107.52. The release said that in Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, the price of petrol will now be ₹92.52 from ₹105.32 per litre.

Similarly, in Yanam, the VAT has been brought down to 15.26% from 23.70 per cent(petrol price per litre at ₹95.59 from ₹108.47). The price of diesel has come down by ₹19.08 per litre in Puducherry, ₹19.06 in Karaikal, ₹18.92 in Mahe and ₹19.11 in Yanam region with the range of VAT now being between 6.91% and 8.65%.

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said in the notification that the file relating to the reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel decided by the government was approved and the reduced price came into immediate effect.

The Central Government had on Wednesday slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record ₹5 and ₹10 per litre, respectively.

