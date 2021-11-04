Puducherry govt slashes VAT on petrol, diesel by 7 per litre

Similarly, in Yanam, the VAT has been brought down to 15.26% from 23.70 per cent(petrol price per litre at ₹95.59 from ₹108.47). The price of diesel has come down by ₹19.08 per litre in Puducherry, ₹19.06 in Karaikal, ₹18.92 in Mahe and ₹19.11 in Yanam region with the range of VAT now being between 6.91% and 8.65%.