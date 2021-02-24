OPEN APP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
Puducherry: Holiday declared for schools on Thursday ahead of PM Modi's visit

2 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 09:04 PM IST PTI

  • The Directorate of School Education announced: In view of diversion of traffic for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in a government function and a BJP public meeting
  • Modi would be on a day's visit to Puducherry on Thursday to unveil various Centrally sponsored projects

All schools in Puducherry would remain shut tomorrow in view of traffic diversion as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the Union Territory to unveil various centrally sponsored projects

The Directorate of School Education announced: In view of diversion of traffic for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in a government function and a BJP public meeting, said the Directorate of School Education.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the development of Minor Port at Puducherry under Sagarmala Scheme. Estimated to be built at 44 crore, it will provide connectivity to Chennai and facilitate cargo movement for industries in Puducherry.

He will also lay the foundation stone of Synthetic Athletic Track, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Puducherry. The existing 400 ms cinder track surface is old and outdated running surface. The project will cost around Rs. 7 crore.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Blood Centre at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, which will function as a research laboratory and a training centre for the short- term and continuous blood bank personnel training in all aspects of transfusion. It has been set up at a cost of 28 crore.

Prime Minister will inaugurate a 100-bed girls' hostel at Lawspet, Puducherry. It has been constructed for female athletes at a cost of about 12 crore, under the aegis of Sports Authority of India.

He will also inaugurate the reconstructed Heritage Marie Building.

A landmark of the history of Puducherry, Marie Building was built by the French and it has now been rebuilt with the same building architecture, at a cost of about Rs. 15 crore, the release said.

Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry tomorrow. Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to take place in April-May this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

