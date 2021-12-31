Amid increasing coronavirus cases, a night curfew would be enforced in the Union Territory of Puducherry from today till 31 January .

The government in a notification stated that though the member of fresh positive cases has come down but there detection of the Variant of Concern (VoC), "Omicron" in the samples from Puducherry.

Hence it is necessary to keep vigil on Cavid-19 transmission. Accordingly, the following measures are issued under Disaster Management Act, 2005, with immediate effect till 31st January, 2022 (mid-night) for strict compliance by all concerned.

Corona Night Curfew:

There shall be corona curfew from 11:00 pm till 5.00 am every day except on the occasion of Vaikanta Ekadashi. In addition to the aforesaid corona night curfew, the following directions restrictions will apply with immediate effect till 31/01/2022 (mid-night). Social and entertainment related gathering shall remain prohibited

However, the new year celebrations shall be allowed subject to Covid Appropriate behaviour being followed by all concerned during the night hours of 30/122021, 31/32/720210191/2012 in all venues and public places.

Beach road shall be closed at 12,30 am and there shall not be any public movement beyond 2.00 am.

“During the New Your celebration the Departments concerned shall enforce all precautionary measures," the order stated.

Meanwhile, Puducherry registered 15 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,29,461, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Thursday. The union territory reported a fatality in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday as the toll rose to 1,881, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here. The fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,295 samples and they were spread over Puducherry (13), and Karaikal (two). The other two regions-Mahe and Yanam-did not report any fresh infections, the Director said.

