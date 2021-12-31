Puducherry imposes night curfew for a month amid Omicron scare. Details here

Meanwhile, Puducherry registered 15 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,29,461, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Thursday. The union territory reported a fatality in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday as the toll rose to 1,881, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here. The fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,295 samples and they were spread over Puducherry (13), and Karaikal (two). The other two regions-Mahe and Yanam-did not report any fresh infections, the Director said.

