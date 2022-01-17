The Puducherry government on Monday instructed Group 'A' officers and officers from level of Under Secretary to attend office with full strength.

The new instructions issued by Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms will remain in effect till 31st January for government offices in the UT.

Group B and C officials shall attend office as per requirement with 50% staff strength, it said.

Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees shall be exempted from attending office, but are required to work from home.

The 50% limit shall not be applicable to essential services departments, revenue generating departments and other departments involved in Covid-related activities.

The administrative secretaries shall be competent to decide the level of attendance depending upon the functional requirement of the departments under their control, the order said.

All officers, staff residing in the containment zone shall be exempted from coming to offices till the containment zone is de-notified.

Those officers/staff who are not attending office and working from home shall be available on telephone and other electronic means of communications at all times.

Meeting, as far as possible, shall be conducted on video-conferencing and personal meetings with visitors are to be avoided.

