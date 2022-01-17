Puducherry: New guidelines for govt employees for office attendance

Puducherry: New guidelines for govt employees for office attendance1 min read . 04:28 PM IST
- Group B and C officials shall attend office as per requirement with 50% staff strength, it said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Puducherry government on Monday instructed Group 'A' officers and officers from level of Under Secretary to attend office with full strength.
The Puducherry government on Monday instructed Group 'A' officers and officers from level of Under Secretary to attend office with full strength.
The new instructions issued by Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms will remain in effect till 31st January for government offices in the UT.
The new instructions issued by Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms will remain in effect till 31st January for government offices in the UT.
Group B and C officials shall attend office as per requirement with 50% staff strength, it said.
Group B and C officials shall attend office as per requirement with 50% staff strength, it said.
Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees shall be exempted from attending office, but are required to work from home.
Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees shall be exempted from attending office, but are required to work from home.
The 50% limit shall not be applicable to essential services departments, revenue generating departments and other departments involved in Covid-related activities.
The 50% limit shall not be applicable to essential services departments, revenue generating departments and other departments involved in Covid-related activities.
The administrative secretaries shall be competent to decide the level of attendance depending upon the functional requirement of the departments under their control, the order said.
The administrative secretaries shall be competent to decide the level of attendance depending upon the functional requirement of the departments under their control, the order said.
All officers, staff residing in the containment zone shall be exempted from coming to offices till the containment zone is de-notified.
All officers, staff residing in the containment zone shall be exempted from coming to offices till the containment zone is de-notified.
Those officers/staff who are not attending office and working from home shall be available on telephone and other electronic means of communications at all times.
Those officers/staff who are not attending office and working from home shall be available on telephone and other electronic means of communications at all times.
Meeting, as far as possible, shall be conducted on video-conferencing and personal meetings with visitors are to be avoided.
Meeting, as far as possible, shall be conducted on video-conferencing and personal meetings with visitors are to be avoided.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!