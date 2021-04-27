OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Puducherry: Liquor shops to remain closed till April 30

In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the government of Puducherry on Monday ordered all categories of liquor shops to remain closed with immediate effect up to midnight of April 30.

"All categories of liquor shops to remain closed with immediate effect up to midnight of 30th April," informed the government of Puducherry.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 7,288 active COVID-19 cases in Puducherry while 748 succumbed to the disease.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout