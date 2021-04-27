Puducherry: Liquor shops to remain closed till April 30

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 7,288 active COVID-19 cases in Puducherry while 748 succumbed to the disease.

In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the government of Puducherry on Monday ordered all categories of liquor shops to remain closed with immediate effect up to midnight of April 30.

