The Madras High Court on Wednesday imposed restrictions on the sale of liquor in the union territory of Puducherry between 10 pm on 31 December and 1 am on 1 January 2022.

However, hearing a petition from GA Jagannathan, a resident of Puducherry, the court allowed New Year celebrations to go on.

The petitioner was seeking a ban on the celebrations citing the Covid spread. He pointed out neighbouring Tamil Nadu and other states, including Karnataka, had not given the nod to the celebrations.

He contended that the government of Puducherry allowed New Year celebrations without reference to the ground realities and the same may result in the spread of Covid-19 or Omicron.

Covid restrictions in place

The Puducherry health department has instructed all the hotels, malls, restaurants, cinema theatre owners to only allow individuals who are fully vaccinated against Covid to enter their premises for New Year celebrations.

G Sriramulu, the director of health in Puducherry, said: "For New Year celebrations on December 31st all hotels, restaurants, malls, cinemas have been instructed to allow only fully vaccinated people. For vaccination, about 8.24 lakh were vaccinated with the first dose and about 5.40 lakh with the second dose vaccine."

He further said, "As per PM's message, we are going to start booster (precautionary) dose next month. We are planning to vaccinate (students under) 15-18 years in the school itself, and dropped out school children will be immunized at their houses."

Sriramulu also said that two persons have been infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Covid situation in UT

Puducherry registered 12 fresh Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours raising the overall tally to 1,29,446.

While the Puducherry region accounted for 11 out of the 12 new cases, the Mahe region reported the remaining one case. Karaikal and Yanam regions had no fresh infection.

The active cases were 120 of whom 35 were in hospitals and the remaining 85 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 0.50% while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45% and 98.45% respectively.

The UT health department has administered a total of 13,85,794 anti-Covid vaccine doses. They comprised 8,31589 first doses and the remaining 5,54,205 were second jabs.

