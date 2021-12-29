2 min read.Updated: 29 Dec 2021, 06:58 PM ISTLivemint
The Puducherry govt has instructed all the hotels, malls, restaurants, cinema theatre owners to only allow individuals who are fully vaccinated against Covid to enter their premises for New Year celebrations
The Madras High Court on Wednesday imposed restrictions on the sale of liquor in the union territory of Puducherry between 10 pm on 31 December and 1 am on 1 January 2022.
However, hearing a petition from GA Jagannathan, a resident of Puducherry, the court allowed New Year celebrations to go on.
The petitioner was seeking a ban on the celebrations citing the Covid spread. He pointed out neighbouring Tamil Nadu and other states, including Karnataka, had not given the nod to the celebrations.
He contended that the government of Puducherry allowed New Year celebrations without reference to the ground realities and the same may result in the spread of Covid-19 or Omicron.
Covid restrictions in place
The Puducherry health department has instructed all the hotels, malls, restaurants, cinema theatre owners to only allow individuals who are fully vaccinated against Covid to enter their premises for New Year celebrations.
G Sriramulu, the director of health in Puducherry, said: "For New Year celebrations on December 31st all hotels, restaurants, malls, cinemas have been instructed to allow only fully vaccinated people. For vaccination, about 8.24 lakh were vaccinated with the first dose and about 5.40 lakh with the second dose vaccine."
He further said, "As per PM's message, we are going to start booster (precautionary) dose next month. We are planning to vaccinate (students under) 15-18 years in the school itself, and dropped out school children will be immunized at their houses."