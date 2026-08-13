What Puducherry Police said over visit to Saurav Das’ home: ‘Routine Independence Day eve drill’

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das alleged that Puducherry Police visited his family's residence and subjected them to questioning, claiming that his family was being ‘intimidated’ at the ‘behest of the Union government.’

The police rejected the charges and said the visit to the house was part of routine security drill ahead of Independence Day this weekend.

In a post on X, Das questioned the police action, asking who had ordered the visit and the reason behind it.

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"Two hours ago, the Pondicherry Police showed up at my family's home and subjected them to all kinds of questioning. Why this harassment, @PuducheryPolice? Who ordered this and for what purpose? Is this the legal procedure?" Das wrote.

He further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-backed (BJP) government in Puducherry was "intimidating" his family and claimed that the action was not in keeping with the character of the Union Territory government.

"Why is the BJP government in Pondicherry intimidating my family? This is not the character of the Pondy government. This is being done at the behest of the Union government!" he said.

Das further alleged that the action was intended to intimidate him into silence and said it would not deter him from pursuing his political activities.

"If the intention is to intimidate me into silence, it will not work. This will not cower me down. It only strengthens our resolve to build a better system, one where the police uphold the law instead of acting like goondas!" the post read.

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He also questioned the basis of the police visit, asking, "Why is the Puducherry government intimidating my family at the behest of the Central government? Who ordered this and for what purpose? Is this the legal procedure?"

Slamming the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, Das wrote, "Just two days ago, Amit Shah was in Puducherry, where he met its Home Minister and Lieutenant Governor (who was infamously known as the 'Eyes and Ears' of Modi in Gujarat years). Was this intimidation tactic planned at their meeting?"

What Puducherry Police said? Puducherry Police, however, clarified that the visit was part of routine security measures being undertaken ahead of Independence Day.

The police said enquiries were being conducted at houses and hotels in areas frequented by VIPs to ascertain whether any new persons had recently arrived or were staying in Puducherry.

The official added that the enquiries were routine and part of the security arrangements being put in place ahead of Independence Day.

“As part of the security exercise, officers were checking residences and establishments along the relevant roads, including asking about people staying at the premises, guests and foreign nationals,” senior officer in-charge of crime and intelligence, Nithya Radhakrishnan, IPS was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“Only authorised establishments are permitted to accommodate foreign nationals, making such verification part of the exercise,” she said.

If the intention is to intimidate me into silence, it will not work. This will not cower me down.

The area includes Beach Road and several roads used by VIPs during official events, police said. Das’s parents live in the area and his mother interpreted the questioning as being directed specifically at the family because of her son’s involvement in protests in Delhi, they said.