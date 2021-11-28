PUDUCHERRY : The Puducherry government asked schools and colleges of the union territory to remain shut on 29,30 November owing to incessant rains in in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Education Minister A Namassivayam told media that heavy rains have been pounding the regions and hence holiday was declared for two days from Monday for the educational institutions.

Official sources told news agency PTI that Puducherry recorded 6.6 cm rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 5 .30 p.m. on Sunday brining the total quantum of rainfall to 14 cms during the last 48 hours.

Normal life was hit for the second successive day today in Puducherry.

Reports of water logging in low-lying areas, residential colonies, farm lands and main thoroughfares were received.

Extensive damage has been caused to roads in urban and semi urban areas. Prices of vegetables shot up adding to the woes of the people in this former French colony. All the lakes and tanks reached their full capacity.

