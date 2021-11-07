Puducherry: Reopening of schools for classes 1-8 put off due to incessant rains

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Puducherry government has delayed the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 8. Announcing the decision, Education Minister A Namassivayam on Sunday said that the reopening of schools, both government and privately managed, has been put off in view of incessant rains in the Union Territory. He said the incessant rains is the immediate reason to put off the date of reopening of schools for Classes 1 to 8.

The government would soon announce the fresh date to reopen the schools for these classes. Namassivayam said holiday has been declared for Classes 9 to 12 on November 8 and 9.

The government had recently that all schools would resume classes for students of 1 to 8. But heavy rain forced the authorities to postpone the reopening date. "Fresh date would be decided and announced soon," he said in the release.

The IMD had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places on 7th November over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

