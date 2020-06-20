Puducherry reports 30 COVID-19 cases every day, need to be careful: Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said that though the Union Territory has a small population it is reporting 30 COVID-19 positive cases everyday, hence, people need to be very careful and protect their lives and livelihood.

"We are getting 30 active COVID cases everyday in a small population like Puducherry. If our law enforcement, medical staff and sanitation workers will also get affected then who will protect us? We have to be very careful and protect our lives and livelihood," said Bedi.

"This is not the time for small functions and not the time to invite people at home from neighbouring states as some of these states are still under lockdown. We have to protect our rural areas and urban areas. It's a question of life and livelihood. We must wear a mask, keep sanitation and social distance anywhere we are," she added.

Public services are coming under heavy stress, they cannot be over stretched. Every individual owns a responsibility, Bedi added.

Puducherry has so far reported 286 COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

